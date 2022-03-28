ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: Dishwasher hacks

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
Ready to run your dishwasher more efficiently?

We gathered some hacks to help you!

1. Use tin foil to get your flatware to sparkle!

2. Stack your dishes facing the center of your washer where the water sprays from.

3. Don't stack dishes all in the same direction.

4. Don't put high quality knives inside the dishwasher. The blades will dull.

5. Wash wooden utensils by hand. They may split.

6. Run the hot water before you turn on your machine. So that your dishes are washed with hot water instead of lukewarm.

