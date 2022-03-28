Winter Storm Warning in Effect in Parts of LA County Until Tuesday Morning

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Los Angeles County that will be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Mountain range. It includes the cities of Lockwood Valley, Mount Pinos, Acton, Mount Wilson and Sandberg.

Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are in the forecast above 6,000 feet. Up to 18 inches of snow is expected above 7,500 feet. Wind gusts are expected as high as 60 mph.

The National Weather Service says that travel could be very difficult to impossible in the effected areas and strong winds can cause tree damage.

The National Weather Service recommends traveling with an extra flashlight, food, and water, in case of emergency.