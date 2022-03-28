ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores including Florida

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tyt0u_0es2fIvV00

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator.

Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits.

Walmart is not the first national retail chain to cut off cigarette sales even on a trial basis, but it is the largest.

Target ended cigarette sales in 1996 and the drugstore chain CVS Health did the same in 2014.

CVS Health sales in areas outside the pharmacy fell for a few quarters after it pulled tobacco products, and the company had predicted that missing tobacco products would hurt annual earnings by 7 to 8 cents per share.

Overall revenue has grown every year at CVS, however, after a number of acquisitions and changes to its stores bolstered the company’s health care offerings. CVS Health bought the health insurer Aetna in 2017.

Decisions about removing cigarettes at Walmart will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, the company said Monday.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” Walmart said in a prepared statement.

Health officials say that cigarette smoking causes about one of every five deaths in the U.S. each year.

Walmart Inc., based in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced in 2019 that it was getting out of the vaping business and would stop selling electronic cigarettes at its stores and also at Sam’s Clubs. It said at the time the decision was based on “growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
WFLA
WFLA

51K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
MarketRealist

Walmart Is Shutting Some Stores, but Is It Going Out of Business?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a death blow for many U.S. businesses despite the government providing generous stimulus. Retail giant Walmart has been shutting down some of its stores, leaving some shoppers wondering whether the company is going out of business. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 1962 by Sam Walton,...
RETAIL
107-3 KISS-FM

Could Wal-Mart Stores In East Texas Stop Selling Cigarettes?

Quitting cigarettes is a very hard think to do, ask anyone whose ever smoked including myself. I quit cigarettes awhile ago but in its place picked up "cigar" smoking which isn't any better either. Giving what we know about cigarettes and its dangerous effects, some retailers have begun the process of getting rid of them once and for all and that movement could be coming to East Texas soon.
TYLER, TX
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Arkansas State
BGR.com

Monthly $1,000 stimulus payments are coming, and you can apply now

Basic income programs that provide recipients with a guarantee of free money are an increasingly popular experiment around the country right now. States and cities across the US are rolling out different variations of this idea, which act like supercharged stimulus checks. One of the newest examples? A California program, for residents of West Hollywood who belong to a very specific demographic group.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugstore#Cigarette Smoking#Ap#Wall Street Journal#Cvs Health#Aetna#Walmart Inc
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WFLA

Did teen’s size factor in Florida tower ride death?

A rising middle school football player in Missouri, only 14 but already 6 feet, 5 inches tall and well over 300 pounds, Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride. Lawyers for his family want to know if negligence about his size, or other factors, played a role.
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy