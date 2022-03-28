ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aaron Ramsey could be an injury doubt for Rangers’ derby with Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMh7R_0es2e4Xx00

Rangers could face another fitness issue resulting from international fixtures ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celtic.

Alfredo Morelos is a doubt for the cinch Premiership encounter at Ibrox after being sent home from Colombia’s camp with a thigh injury at the weekend.

And Wales manager Rob Page has now revealed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey was struggling towards the end of his country’s World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria last Thursday.

The on-loan Juventus player could now be left out of the squad for the friendly against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

When asked about the fitness of Ramsey and Gareth Bale, Page told Sky Sports: “They both struggled towards the end of the game. You could see both of them were holding their groins and hamstrings.

“They both had a tough 95 minutes. But we’ll have another night and we’ll make that decision in the morning whether we involve them in the 23. They’re not going to start.”

Ramsey has yet to play a full game for Rangers but the 31-year-old did manage 84 minutes in their most recent Premiership clash, when he scored in a 2-1 win at Dundee on March 20.

Colombia confirmed Morelos’ injury situation on Saturday.

A statement read: “The technical and medical staff of the Colombia men’s senior national team reports that, after performing medical tests on player Alfredo Morelos, a muscle injury in the left thigh was confirmed, which prevented him from participating in the previous match against Bolivia and likewise does not allow him to participate in the next match of the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“For this reason, the striker is called off to start his recovery work. We wish the player a good return to his club.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Wales keep unbeaten home record going with draw against Czech Republic

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
newschain

Robert Page hails Wales’ stand-in strikeforce after Czech Republic draw

Robert Page hailed his stand-in strikeforce after Wales preserved their long unbeaten home record with a friendly draw against the Czech Republic. Brennan Johnson starred, Rubin Colwill scored his first Wales goal and Rabbi Matondo showed his pace as Daniel James and Aaron Ramsey sat out the night and Gareth Bale only appeared for the final 10 minutes.
WORLD
newschain

Kieran Offord targets first-team place after signing new St Mirren deal

St Mirren’s Kieran Offord has targeted cinch Premiership football after agreeing a two-year contract extension until 2024 with the option of a further year. The Buddies’ academy graduate, who turned 18 on Monday, made his first-team debut in a 0-0 draw with Celtic in December before coming on as a substitute against Rangers at Ibrox four days later.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Alfredo Morelos
Person
Rob Page
Person
Gareth Bale
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
newschain

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough: Hungary loss will not burst our bubble

Ian Baraclough insisted Northern Ireland would not lose any confidence from suffering their first home defeat in a year after being edged out by Hungary 1-0. Northern Ireland were on the wrong end of a result at home – and conceded their first goals at Windsor Park – since the United States won 2-1 in Belfast in March 2021, but this was a game Baraclough’s side could and perhaps should have won given the number and quality of chances they created.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Colombia#Wales#Rangers#Celtic#Ibrox#Juventus#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Former England assistant coach Graham Thorpe lands Afghanistan job

Former England batter Graham Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of Afghanistan’s men’s team. Thorpe, 52, left his role as England assistant coach following the backroom shake-up in the wake of the disastrous 4-0 Ashes series defeat in Australia. Former head coach Lance Klusener parted...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Robertson, Tierney, Celtic, Rangers, Lafferty

Scotland captain Andy Robertson criticises Fifa for giving the nation less than two weeks off at the end of domestic season, with Steve Clarke's side facing up to six matches in June. (Express) Clarke wants his Scotland players to be selfish and put the national squad before their club commitments....
FIFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy