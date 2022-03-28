ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Weekly Update of Valley Area COVID-19 Cases

By SFVS
sanfernandosun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Department officials have listed the latest number of confirmed novel COVID-19 cases in Los...

sanfernandosun.com

KTLA

L.A. County seeing more cases of new omicron subvariant

While coronavirus case numbers continue to decline in Los Angeles County, officials on Monday warned that the new omicron subvariant has been increasingly popping up. The more infectious subvariant, BA.2, is gradually spreading in the county. During the last week of February, the new variant accounted for 6.4% of all sequenced specimens in L.A. County. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

CA to stop requiring vaccine proof, negative tests at concerts, other large indoor events

California will lift COVID-19 vaccine and negative test requirements for large indoor events like concerts and games starting April 1, state officials announced last week. Verification of full vaccination against COVID-19 and pre-entry negative test results will be strongly recommended by the state — but no longer required — at indoor “mega” events with more […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

What to know about BA.2 variant spreading in L.A. County

Mirroring trends seen across the country, Los Angeles County is seeing an increase in the ratio of coronavirus cases turning out to be the highly contagious omicron subvariant, BA.2. Here’s what to know about the variant: What is BA.2? BA.2, sometimes referred to as “stealth omicron,” is considered a subvariant of omicron. It has become […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA

