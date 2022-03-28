ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold falls on firmer U.S. yields, dollar; palladium sinks 8%

By Seher Dareen
Reuters
 1 day ago
(Reuters) - Gold retreated on Monday on pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar, while easing supply concerns ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks sent autocatalyst palladium tumbling nearly 8%.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.07% to $1,936.36 per ounce by 12:01 p.m. ET(1601 GMT), while U.S. gold futures GCv1 declined 0.9% to $1,936.40.

Benchmark 10-year bond yields hit their highest since April 2019 on the day, buoyed by bets of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight soaring inflation. US/ (Full Story)

Although gold is considered an inflation hedge, rising U.S. interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. USD/

The weakness in gold should, however, be limited because of inflation worries, said Jim Wycoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

“Anytime we have inflationary pressures like we’re seeing now, history shows that the metals markets have been sought after and I suspect that’s going to continue to be the case.”

Making bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies, the dollar .DXY rose 0.5%.

Gold’s safe-haven appeal was also pressured by hopes of progress in the first face-to-face peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks. (Full Story)

“We’ve seen a large part of the war premium in gold already taken out, but maybe there’s a little further to go. So, gold is currently facing significant headwinds,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Palladium XPD= was down 5.7% at $2,204.61 per ounce after earlier falling to its lowest level since Jan. 25. The metal has lost nearly 34% since scaling a record high on March 7.

“On palladium, despite the airspace closure between Russia and the U.S. and Europe, alternate routes allow Russia still to export palladium. So I guess some supply disruption concerns are vanishing,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Platinum XPT= fell 1.6% to $986.36, while silver XAG= fell 1.9% to $25.03.

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Fed Hikes Rates

Stocks started the day on solid footing, with the three major benchmarks all sporting gains of at least 1.5% in the lead-up to the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) mid-afternoon policy announcement. Trading got dicey in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's decision, though, with markets paring some of this...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

China’s Market Meltdown Has Traders Rushing to Buy Protection

Investors in Chinese financial markets are paying up for protection across all asset classes, discounting better-than-expected economic data and Beijing’s assurance it wants to avoid being sanctioned over its alliance with Russia. Hedging a gauge of Chinese shares is the priciest in at least a decade relative to U.S....
MARKETS
WSB Radio

A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.
STOCKS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stronger yields, risk appetite dent appeal

March 14 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged by firmer U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,977.14 per ounce by 0045 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,976.40. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a near one-month high as the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at a two-day event scheduled to begin from March 16. * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. * Asian shares advanced on Monday on hopes of a respite in the Ukraine crisis even as fighting raged on. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week there had been some progress in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, but provided no details. * Meanwhile, physical gold dealers in India were forced to offer the steepest discount in six years last week to lure customers put off by a jump in domestic prices, with some people in top Asian hubs selling their bullion to cash in on the rally. * Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, slipped 3.9% to $2,707.60 per ounce. The metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 last week, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. * Russian mining giant Nornickel is facing significant logistics issues but has managed to secure alternative routes for its palladium deliveries. * Among other metals, spot silver shed 0.7% to $25.63 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.9% to $1,059.03. (Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
MARKETS
Reuters

Yen on the ropes as BOJ defends yield target

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The yen fought for a footing on Tuesday, following its worst session in 16 months, as the Bank of Japan pins down bond yields at a time when they are rising sharply in the rest of the world. The Japanese currency fell as much as 2.4% to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold slips as Fed rate hike bets lift Treasury yields

Gold prices fell on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields rose on rate hike expectations, with higher risk appetite on hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine denting bullion's safe-haven appeal further. Spot gold fell nearly 1.6% to $1,953.40 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slid 1.5% to $1,955.8 per ounce. "One...
MARKETS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after U.S. Fed hikes rates as expected, dollar dips

(Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) * U.S. Fed raises rates for the first time in 3 years * Dollar down 0.5% against its rivals * U.S. 10-year bond yields slip from near 3-year peak By Brijesh Patel March 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point in a widely expected move. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,920.45 per ounce as of 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT). Earlier in the session, bullion fell as much as 1.2% to $1,894.70 as U.S. Treasury yields jumped following the Fed announcement. U.S. gold futures settled down 1.1% at $1,908.40. "Gold is holding well as the recent sharp pullback may have run its course. I expect gold prices to trade between $1,880-$1,960 range in the near-term," said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader in New York. "However, the Fed was somewhat more hawkish in the dot plot than expected. They are projecting a hike at every meeting going forward in 2022. This does not bode well for gold market." Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. However, the dollar index fell 0.5% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders, while the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also pulled back from recent highs. The Fed projected its policy rate would hit a range between 1.75% and 2% by year end, but flagged the massive uncertainty the economy faces from the war in Ukraine and the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. Meanwhile, hopes around progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine coupled with a slide in oil prices have dented demand for the safe-haven bullion. Spot silver gained 0.3% to $24.94 per ounce, while platinum jumped 3.3% to $1,018.65. Palladium eased 0.2% to $2,418.56 per ounce amid receding supply fears. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Paul Simao and Shailesh Kuber)
MARKETS
Reuters

Gold steady as robust Treasury yields counter Ukraine woes

By Asha Sistla (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs following an aggressive inflation stance by the Federal Reserve chairman, while an intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine supported bids for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was flat at $1,936.03 per ounce by 0605 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.5% to $1,938.80.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The U.S. should not rush into a digital dollar

The United States just took a big step toward the creation of a “digital dollar." President Biden issued an executive order last week saying his administration is placing the “highest urgency” on researching and developing a central bank digital currency. The actual issuance of a digital dollar is almost certainly a few years off, but this was the strongest signal yet that the United States intends to be a leader in the future of money and digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar, Treasury yields slip

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike in three years bore no surprises, with gains underpinned by a drop in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold advanced 0.8% to $1,942.61 per ounce by 1023 GMT, having gained about 1%...
BUSINESS
