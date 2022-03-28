Exclusive: Popeyes is About to Make Your Lunch a Lot Easier

When it comes to the fast food experience, there's one element that's universally unpleasant no matter where you go or what you do: Waiting in a line.

Business owners have smartly recognized this and sought out ways to lessen the irritation of waiting behind other hungry, potentially slow people to procure a much-needed lunch or dinner.

And thanks to the popularity of apps over the last decade, many of our fave stops now allow you to pop into their official apps, order, and pay online, completely eliminating the agony of waiting in line for the one employee that hasn't quit yet to take your order.

Thanks to these innovations, getting food fast today is the most painless its ever been (and a move all those countless restaurants that serve your meal and then drop the ball on getting you the check could take notes from).

Popeyes (RBI) (a Restaurant Brands International company) hails from a very old city, but it likes to keep things modern. And with the relaunch of its French Quarter-based flagship location, it's offering even more tech-savvy ways for customers to "love that chicken" and get it quick, not to mention debuting a bold new look that's absolutely fabulous in every way.

Popeyes

What's New at the Popeyes New Orleans Flagship Store?

First off, if you've never been to the French Quarter flagship restaurant, you should make a point of stopping by to see it, as it resides in a 200-year-old historic building on Canal Street directly on the route of all major Mardi Gras parades.

But while the redesign screams classic New Orleans architecture on the outside, the inside offers a new option that's previously been tested in Shanghai to great success.

You can now find large self-order kiosks waiting for you when you enter, which invite you to order and pay before you get to the counter. You can also customize your order in great detail, which is a lot easier than yelling it into a crackly drive-thru speaker and hoping the employee heard you.

Popeyes

After you place your order, you can mosey on over to an area reserved for digital pick up and get your meal when it's ready. You can also keep track of your order on the location's new order-ready boards, so you can see its status and know exactly when it's coming. Sure, you might still wait a little, but those crisp orange walls ought to keep you awake while you do.

What's Next For Popeyes?

Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui says that the flagship redesign is a way or preserving the past, while modernizing the brand at the same time.

"We are celebrating our past 50 years while looking ahead to the next 50, and focusing on expanding our footprint across the country and even around the world," Siddiqui told TheStreet. "Not only are we opening Popeyes restaurants in countries like India and the United Kingdom, but we are opening more restaurants in North America than ever before!"

When asked about lessons learned from the runaway popularity of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Siddiqui reflects on how humbled the company was by a customer reaction he describes as "incredible."

"Our team spent months doing research with our guests, conducting taste panels and market tests, and after three years, we finally landed on four key ingredients that, when combined, make the perfect Chicken Sandwich recipe: the buttery brioche bun, tangy mayo, crisp pickles and, of course, the deliciously seasoned chicken breast that is hand-battered and breaded, then fried up fresh in our restaurants," he said. "When the chicken is that good, keeping it simple is the best recipe."

While Popeyes has not announced a formal date on when customers can expect to see these modern additions in their own restaurants, the changes are definitely forthcoming on the menu. Sure, we're not at the "press a button and the food arrives in your lap instantly" quite yet. But these technology-forward changes will make your world just a little bit easier.