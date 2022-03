The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with CSS Workforce NY will host Schuyler Hires, a new job fair on March 22nd at the Seneca Lake Events Center. Employers in and around Schuyler County who are looking for full- or part-time help are invited to register for the event. Set-up begins at 9 am. The job fair is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Job seekers are invited to contact the Career Center in Montour Falls (info@csswfny.com) for help with a resume or interviewing tips ahead of the Job Fair.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO