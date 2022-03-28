ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

By Dan Weil
TheStreet
TheStreet
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mg6c7_0es2c4lD00

After a few days of quiet trading, star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, is back to dealing big names in big amounts.

On Friday, Ark funds in particular sold shares of electric-vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and bought into Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report, the Chinese EV producer. (All valuations are as of Friday's close.)

The asset manager also bought Coinbase (COIN) , Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report, Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, Roblox is an online gaming platform, and Zoom is a videoconferencing service.

As for Tesla, Wood has said her sales of the stock merely represented profit-taking and that she believes in the company for the long term. On Friday, Ark funds sold Tesla shares valued at $147.6 million. Tesla is still the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) - Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 420,057 shares of Nio, worth $8.4 million.

Ark Innovation bought 162,291 shares of Coinbase, valued at $30.3 million as of Friday’s close. Coinbase is the fifth biggest holding in Ark Innovation.

Ark funds purchased 596,233 shares of Roblox, valued at $28.1 million. Roblox is the 21st largest holding in Ark Innovation.

Ark funds bought 172,703 shares of Roku, valued at $21.4 million. Roku is the second biggest holding in Ark Innovation.

Ark funds purchased 178,040 shares of Zoom, valued at $20.3 million as of Friday’s close. Zoom is the fourth biggest holding in Ark Innovation.

Ark Innovation, which consists of technology-related companies, has jumped 27% in the past two weeks as tech stocks rebounded. That compares with a 14% climb for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Who Can Afford a Tesla, Ford or Chevy Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are undeniably the future of the automobile industry. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report are looking to lead the charge to produce millions of EVs over the next few years with several other EV makers ramping up operations as well. Among the other auto makers making their way into the market are Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report, Stellantis (STLA) - Get Stellantis N.V. Report, Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report, just to name a few.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkq#Ark Investment Management#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Nio Inc#Chinese#Ev#Roku Inc#Zoom Video Communications#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
FOX40

Think gas prices are high now? Just wait

Your sticker shock at the gas pump could soon get a lot more, well, shocking. The International Energy Agency is warning that economic sanctions on Russia could result in the country’s oil output dropping by 3 million barrels a day, perhaps as soon as next month. The Paris-based agency said this raises the prospect of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy