Kansas City Current regular season home game tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Current will play their home matches during the 2022 regular season at Children’s Mercy Park and fans can join them with tickets now on sale for all the matches.

The Current will open the season at home on May 8 against the Houston Dash and will play NWSL defending champions the Washington Spirit in their final home game of the year on Sept. 25.

After two games, Kansas City sits atop the Central Division in the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The club drew their first match against Racing Louisville on the road and completed a comeback victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.

The Current travel to Houston on Wednesday to take on the Dash in hopes of increasing their lead in the division and make the elimination tournament.

