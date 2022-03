Alice, 88, of Sun City, AZ, passed away on March 17, 2022. She was born in Chicago on August 8, 1933. Alyce was a housewife, secretary at Essig Motors in Washington, IL, and a librarian for a grade school in Arcola, IL. Alyce and her husband, Ronald, retired to Sun City, AZ in 1997. She was a member of the bocce club and a member of the Chicago Cook County Club. She enjoyed the weather (not so much the summer), the mountains, and eating out at the many restaurants in the Phoenix area.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO