Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: March 28

New details are emerging from a massive pileup near the Illinois-Missouri border that left six people dead last week. According to police, a semi tractor-trailer was rear-ended by another truck, which caused a chain reaction. More than 60 vehicles were involved in the pile-up after the initial crash. Gas pumping...
CHICAGO – LSU signee Flaujae Johnson will compete in the McDonald’s All-America game Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Flaujae is one of 24 players in the McDonald’s All-America game on the girl’s side and she will compete for the West squad that will dawn red jerseys. A guard out […]
Last June, the Wyoming Area baseball team reached its first-ever state championship game, but fell in the Class 4A final to New Castle. The Warriors bring back a good portion of their roster and are motivated by the loss as they embark on a new season.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Fighting Illini basketball star Andre Curbelo is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Twitter. Curbelo thanked Illinois for the last two years in a social media statement. "(There were) so many amazing moments and some hard times that we had to battle through," Curbelo...
The offseason for Missouri men's basketball has just begun, and already there's been movement in and out of Columbia. This is all while new head coach Dennis Gates has yet to set his coaching staff. Here is a look at the current status of Missouri's scholarship count, recruiting interest and...
