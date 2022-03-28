ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

PETS of the month

Cover picture for the articleTemperament: High energy. Friendly. Loves walks. Noah’s Arks Rescue specializes in helping animals...

WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
KXLY

Dog park best practices for new pet owners

Part of the responsibility of being a new dog owner is to teach your dog how to socialize. This can be a fun experience as you’re helping your pet make friends by giving them the chance to play with other dogs. One way to acquaint your pup with other dogs is to bring them to dog parks, which are spaces specifically designated for dogs. While there are rules to follow, this can be an excellent opportunity for your dog to play off-leash with other dogs and for you to meet other pet owners.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
PopCrush

Owner Abandoned Dog at Shelter Because They Thought It Was Gay

Most dog owners love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a North Carolina animal...
ANIMALS
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: Are you able to adopt Kane?

Kane is an Alaskan Malamute/Husky mix. Typical of northern breeds, Kane is strong willed and stubborn. These dogs are very loving with their people. Kane is 6 years old and came to a shelter when his owner decided he did not want him any more. Kane is working very hard on crate training and house training and is learning very quickly. Northern breeds are very intelligent dogs and need to be given lots of exercise and mental stimulation.
PETS
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
La Crosse Tribune

Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

March 23, 2022 is National Puppy Day! These fluffy, happy-go-lucky, bundles of pure love light up the world with their cuteness. Side note: They also come with a lot of work to mold them into wonderful companions. To celebrate this national holiday, we introduce Pistol, our one and only pup right now:
PETS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

PETS OF THE WEEK

HEMI is a 1-year-old neutered male dog. This black and white Labrador Retriever mix, who is heartworm negative, is looking for a forever home. Hemi's adoption number is 103001P. ELIZA is a 7-month-old female domestic shorthair cat. This beautiful brown tabby needs a loving family to take her in. Eliza's...
PETS

