RALEIGH, N.C. – The Bowie State softball team (11-13-1, 3-3 CIAA) closed out the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Round-Up Sunday afternoon with a pair of wins at the Walnut Creek Softball Complex. The Bulldogs earned a 10-5 win over Winston-Salem State in game one, followed by a 21-4 frame over Saint Augustine’s in game two.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO