ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dollywood temporarily closes ride after deadly Florida accident

By Savannah Meade
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPJva_0es2bLiW00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said they are closing a ride at the Pigeon Forge theme park as a precaution after a teen died Thursday on a similar ride in Orlando, Florida .

A Dollywood spokesman said their ride named ‘Drop Line’ was made by the same manufacturer as the ‘Orlando Free Fall’ and they are closing it out of an abundance of caution.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the park said.

“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.”

Dollywood
GSMNP reports two wind-driven wildfires, closes several campsites and trails

It is unclear when Drop Line will reopen at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Pigeon Forge, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Sports
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Pigeon Forge, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Drop Line#Although Dollywood#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
The Independent

Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Chris Young

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

When it comes to food, we can all agree that a good steak is one of the best things out there. However, the thing about steak is that not everybody knows how to actually prepare one. In fact, even some restaurants do not cook it as they should. Luckily, there are many places that serve good steaks, and today we are going to talk about some of the steakhouses in Florida you should definitely try next time you are in the area. Whether you live here or you are just spending your vacation in Florida, make sure to not miss this places if you love a good steak.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy