New Orleans, LA

NCAA Men’s Final Four tickets starting at $487 — an all-time high in semifinals history

By Kylee Bond
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epTuV_0es2bFQA00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — We are only days away from the NCAA Men’s Final Four in The Big Easy in what’s sure to be a blue blood brawl as Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova fight it out for the NCAA title.

A report by TicketIQ shows tickets for the Final Four games are the highest of all time, starting at $487. That’s a 143% increase since the last time the Final Four was hosted in New Orleans in 2012!

As for the NCAA Championship game, tickets start at $256, which is also the most expensive price ever tracked for the finals. TicketIQ reports tickets for both the Final Four and title game can go as high as $28,000 for lower-level seating. Check out the graphs below for a closer look.

View real-time ticket costs here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ri4J_0es2bFQA00
(Photo via TicketIQ)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVlM0_0es2bFQA00
(Photo via TicketIQ)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ITRv_0es2bFQA00
(Photo via TicketIQ)

The Final Four games, Kansas vs. Villanova and UNC vs. Duke, will be played on April 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

