ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

15 Subtle Ideas To Incorporate An Ocean Theme In Your Home

By Alexandra Rodriguez
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to bring the beach into your home, there are plenty of great ways to do it. Find the relaxation of a sandy and sunny day in these...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Palm Trees#Webmd#Beaver Dam Woodworks
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $350 Dining Room Redo Features a Smart IKEA Hack and Other Custom DIYs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best ways to squeeze in a large group for dining is with banquette seating. Apartment Therapy has featured many great home redos that add banquettes or benches off the kitchen, like this tiny cottage kitchen that got a major expansion, or this beautiful black and white kitchen with a banquette behind the stairs.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Creative Director’s Historic Live/Work Loft Is Minimal, Postmodern, and Cool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Victoria Ashley, founder and creative director of Laundry Day. Victoria Ashley is the founder and creative director of Laundry Day, a Canada-based, design-forward glassware and smoking accessories brand. And the life/work loft she rents in Victoria is proof of her passion for intentionally designed objects; every piece of furniture and decor in her home is storied and incredibly stylish.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Seattle Times

Woodwork in your home need upgrading? Here’s how to decide whether to paint or stain it

Depending on your home’s age and style, you may have wood trim around your windows, doors, baseboards and ceiling. Some homeowners are accustomed to painted woodwork, but others prefer stained wood for a natural look. We asked two experts for advice on when it’s best to go which route. Annie Elliott, owner of Annie Elliott Design in Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte Donati, an account manager with Wilderworks, a home services division of Anthony Wilder Design Build in Cabin John, Maryland, replied by email, and their responses were edited.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KRQE News 13

Best boho curtain rod

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Boho is a fun, free and spirited style found in fashion and interior design. Every small detail is an opportunity to add some unique and thoughtful flare. This makes objects like your curtain rods the perfect way to update your home’s decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

Fresh Ideas for Your Landscape in 2022

Originally Posted On: https://lawncarebyjs.com/fresh-ideas-for-your-landscape-in-2022/. If you look at your landscape and see infinite potential, it can be difficult to settle on what to do with it next. With this in mind, we thought we would explore some of the current trends in landscaping and hopefully provide our readers with some...
GARDENING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy