ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs at pugnacious Oscars

By Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFbua_0es2b6Ys00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock .

Sian Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars’ feel-good favorite. It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service.

‘Her killer is out there’; Oklahoma family seeking justice on anniversary of young mother’s death

It also handed another near-miss defeat to Netflix, the veteran streamer that for years has tried vainly to score best picture. Its best chance, Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” came in with a leading 12 nominations. It won one, for Campion’s direction.

But “CODA” rode a wave of goodwill driven by its cast including Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones and Daniel Durant. It’s the first film with a largely deaf cast to win best picture. “CODA” managed that despite being one of the least-nominated films with only three coming into Sunday. Not since 1932’s “Grand Hotel” has a movie won best picture with fewer than four nods.

Kotsur also won best supporting actor to become the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar, and only the second deaf actor to do so, joining his castmate and “CODA” co-star Matlin.

“This is for the Deaf community, the CODA community and the disabled community,” said Kotsur, signing from the stage. “This is our moment.”

Many, though, were talking about another moment. After Rock, as a presenter, joked to Jada Pinkett Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to “G.I. Jane,” Will Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock and smacked him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a “GI Jane” joke, Smith repeated the same line.

Police: 2 people found shot along I-35 in Oklahoma City
The cast and crew of “CODA” accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, before awkwardly returning to presenting best documentary, which went to Questlove’s “Summer of Soul (…or When the Revolution Was Not Televised).”

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Smith, who plays Venus and Serena Williams’ father in “King Richard,” later in the show won best actor, his first Oscar. So Smith again took the stage shortly after what seemed likely to be one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history. His acceptance speech vacillated between defense and apology.

OHP: Man shot, killed after opening fire on Oklahoma troopers

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said in his first remarks. Smith then shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Ultimately, Smith apologized to the academy and to his fellow nominees.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father” said Smith, chuckling. “But love will make you do crazy things.”

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.” The Los Angeles Police Department said it was aware of a slapping incident at the Oscars but said the person involved had declined to file a police report.

Up until then, the ceremony — fashioned as a revival for the Oscars and the movies — had been running fairly smoothly. Ariana DeBose became the first Afro-Latina and openly LBGTQ actor to win an Academy Award for supporting actress. Jane Campion won the Oscar best director for “The Power of the Dog,” her open-plains psychodrama that twisted and upended western conventions.

Campion, who had been the first woman ever twice nominated in the category (previously for 1993’s “The Piano”), is only the third woman to win best director. It’s also the first time the directing award has ever gone to women in back-to-back years, after “Nomadland” filmmaker Chloé Zhao won last year.

Search continues for inmate who escaped from Oklahoma State Reformatory

Best actress went to Jessica Chastain, who also won her first Oscar. Chastain won for her empathetic portrayal of the televangelist Tammy Faye in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” a movie she also produced.

After record-low ratings and a pandemic-marred 2021 show, producers this year turned to one of the biggest stars around — Beyoncé — to kick off an Oscars intended to revive the awards’ place in pop culture. After an introduction from Venus and Serena Williams, Beyoncé performed her “King Richard” nominated song, “Be Alive,” in an elaborately choreographed performance from a lime-colored, open-air stage in Compton, where the Williams sisters grew up.

Hosts Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall then began the telecast from the Dolby Theatre.

Sykes, Schumer and Hall breezily joked through prominent Hollywood issues like pay equity — they said three female hosts were “cheaper than one man” — the Lady Gaga drama that Sykes called “House of Random Accents,” the state of the Golden Globes (now relegated to the memoriam package, said Sykes) and Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends. Their most pointed political point came at the end of their routine, in which they promised a great night and then alluded to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night ,” said Sykes.

The first broadcast award went, fittingly, to Ariana DeBose , whose win came 60 years after Rita Moreno won for the same role in the 1961 original “West Side Story.” DeBose thanked Moreno for leading the way for “tons of Anitas like me.”

Fallen Oklahoma officer’s dog now continuing his legacy with law enforcement

“Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus, look into her eyes: You see a queer, openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina who found her strength in life through art. And that is, I think, what we’re here to celebrate,” said DeBose. “So if anyone has ever questioned your identity or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this — there is indeed a place for us.”

“Encanto,” the Disney hit propelled by its chart-topping soundtrack, won best animated film. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the film’s hit songs, missed the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” one of the year’s most acclaimed films, won for best international film.

After two years of pandemic, and beneath a warm California sun Sunday, the Hollywood rite of glamour again got into swing, with a flush red carpet and a COVID-tested audience. Before the exchange with Smith, Rock commented, with relish: “No one’s wearing a mask. Just breathing raw dog tonight.”

To help regain the cultural spotlight, the Oscars leaned heavily on musical performances (Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire), film anniversaries (“The Godfather,” “Pulp Fiction,” “White Men Can’t Jump”) and as many mentions of the “Encanto” breakout song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” as possible. The Ukrainian-born Mila Kunis led a 30-second moment of silence for Ukraine . Some stars, like Sean Penn, had lobbied the academy to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at the ceremony

But aside from a few blue ribbons spotted on the red carpet, politics were seldom center stage. The Oscars instead doubled down on razzle dazzle, and the movies as an escape. Producers brought in the likes of BTS and Tony Hawk to rope in more viewers. Some things worked better than others. Fan favorite prizes, as voted on by Twitter users were overrun by Zack Snyder fans, who voted up Snyder’s version of “Justice League” and his “Army of the Dead.”

Feel-good movies also fared well. “CODA” also won for best adapted screenplay. Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical “Belfast,” an affectionate family drama bathed in nostalgia and shot in black-and-white, took best original screenplay.

Eilish and her brother Finneas, won for their Bond theme to “No Time to Die,” a song that was released before the pandemic began.

The Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the ABC telecast. The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7 p.m. EDT pre-show, dubbed the “golden hour” by the academy. Speeches were later edited into the broadcast.

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

“Dune” got out to an early lead in those early awards, and it kept it through the night. The biggest blockbusters of this year’s 10 best-picture nominees, “Dune” won a leading six awards, for production design, cinematography, editing, visual effects, sound and Hans Zimmer’s score.

Greig Fraser’s cinematography win denied one chance for Oscar history. Some had been rooting for Ari Wenger, who lensed Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” to become the first woman to win best cinematography, the sole Oscar category that has never been won by a woman in the Academy Awards’ nine decade-plus history

Best makeup and hairstyling went to Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Chastain had been among the many academy members who thought all the awards should have been handed out live during the broadcast. Chastain hugged each winner as they took the stage.

Behind this year’s telecast changes was alarm over the Oscars fast-falling ratings. While drops have been common to all major network award shows, last year’s show attracted only about 10 million viewers, less than half of the 23.6 million the year before. A decade ago, it was closer to 40 million. Will the slap heard ’round the world help lift ratings?

“Welp,” tweeted Oscar producer Will Packer after the show. “I said it wouldn’t be boring.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
KFOR
KFOR

20K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow KFOR and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KFOR

Warm weekend on the way, then storms

Temperatures will increase each day as we head into the weekend, then storm chances return early next week. Thursday night, look for clear skies with chilly lows in the middle 30s. Temps will be around 70 Friday and Saturday with 80s Sunday and Monday. With warm air acting as fuel...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Severe Weather Timeline: When will the storms reach Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The threat of severe weather returns to Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. There will be a LOW tornado threat with these storms. The primary risk will be for large hail, damaging winds and flooding rainfall. Here is the timeline for the storms:. Storms will develop across Western...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Disney, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
Local
Oklahoma Business
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Marlee Matlin
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Wanda Sykes
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Member Peter Kurland to Resign Over Oscars Telecast Controversy (Exclusive)

Peter Kurland, a four-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Coen brothers, plans to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial decision not to present eight categories — including film editing, original score and best sound — live during the Oscars broadcast. “I can’t imagine a purpose for staying in an organization that doesn’t respect my craft anymore,” Kurland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I tried to resign today, and they sent me back an email asking me to hold off until next week.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChina to Skip Oscars...
MOVIES
AFP

The Oscars: five memorable moments

The Oscars is Hollywood's biggest night, and the gala has generated some remarkable moments in its more than 90-year history -- some funny, some moving and some confounding.  The following is a look at some of the most unforgettable moments in Oscars history: - And the best picture goes to... oops - The most memorable moment in recent Oscars history happened in 2017, when the Academy's top prize was briefly handed to dreamy musical "La La Land," when coming-of-age drama "Moonlight" was the actual winner.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coda#Motion Pictures#The Academy Awards#Ap#Apple Tv
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

2022 Oscars: Everything to Know About the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Annual Academy Awards are just a few days away! But, for as fun as awards season is, it can be hard to keep up with all the details leading up to Oscar Sunday. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars, from where and when to tune in, to which celebrities will appear, to some of this year’s biggest nominees!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBC Bay Area

Here's Where You Can Watch This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films at Home

Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, including a trip to a theater in some cases. Here's where you can watch:. On Netflix. “The Power of the Dog”— The leading nominee with a dozen...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: ‘Encanto’ Team Celebrates “Beautiful, Diverse Characters” With Best Animated Feature Win

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Colombian-set musical Encanto won the Academy Award for best animated feature, delivering Oscars to directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, and producers Yvett Merino, the first Latina nominated and winning in the category, and Clark Spencer. Merino said she was so proud to work on a film that “put beautiful, diverse characters front and center.” The team thanked the people of Colombia and the team at Disney Animation for their support.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Read Will Smith's Full Acceptance SpeechBillie Eilish and Finneas Thank Parents in 'No Time To Die' Oscar WinOscars: Questlove Says 'Summer of...
MOVIES
KFOR

KFOR

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy