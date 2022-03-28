ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum to hosts Summer Day camps

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting two day camps this summer for students around the state. Any child entering first through the sixth grade is eligible to register.

“I’m excited to announce the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum is hosting summer camps this June and July for our younger students,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “I encourage parents to take advantage of this opportunity to allow their children to learn the importance of agriculture and farmstead living in a fun and stimulating environment.”

The ‘Grow a Farm’ camp is for students entering first through third grade and will be held on Monday, June 27, through Thursday, June 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. Over these four days, campers will learn about the various aspects of designing and managing farmland, such as the importance of water quality, soil stability and both crop and livestock management. The registration fee is $125 per student.

The ‘Field to Market’ camp is for students entering fourth through the sixth grade and will be held on Monday, July 18, through Thursday, July 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. Over these four days, campers will discover creative ways to run a successful farm, including how to sell products at a farmers market. The registration fee is $125 per student.

Breakfast and lunch will not be included; students are encouraged to bring a lunch. Availability is limited, so contact the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum to secure your child’s entry as soon as possible. For more information about the summer day camps, contact Rachel Bone at rachel@mdac.ms.gov or 601-432-4500.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

