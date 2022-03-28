ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa County, IA

ICSO has identified the 63-year-old man who was killed after being entrapped in corn in a grain bin accident Friday near Williamsburg

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
 1 day ago
Iowa County, IA – According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was identified as 63-year-old...

Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.

