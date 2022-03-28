ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashad Richey Says Will Smith Would Have Never Slapped Will Ferrell Like That

Dr. Rashad Richey is an Emmy nominated television commentator, TV Anchor for 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey', and Political Analyst for The People's Station V-103 FM who was voted 'Best Talk Radio Personality in Atlanta' by readers of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and named 'Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta' by the Atlanta Business Journal. The Rashad Richey Morning Show always brings you relevant information, best debates, and most insightful interviews on radio. Tune in every weekday morning from 7am-10am on News and Talk 1380-WAOK, V-103FM (HD3), www.WAOK.com, or on the Audacy App.​

Mary May
1d ago

There's nothing noble about what Will Smith did. He could have confronted Chris after the show ,away from public eyes and ears...or could have addressed the issue during his acceptance speech. Violence was not necessary. On the other hand, I commend Chris Rock on exercising restraint.

30
Jeremy Katz
1d ago

Chris Rock is a comedian first and foremost. His comedy might not appeal to everyone, but he's entitled to it all the same. While I understand Will Smith standing up for his wife, getting violent is not the way to handle the situation, believe me I've come close several times and none of them were ok.

13
Walmart22
1d ago

It's an embarrassment What Will Smith did. it showed the type of person that he really is and how he really settles differences. I think that Chris Rock was being a comedian as he is. I don't think he meant any harm towards. Jada had has numerous hairstyles in the past. I don't think Chris probably knew that she had alopecia or anything of that nature. I don't think it was intended to hurt her or anything like that, it wasn't a major comedy act towards her. He didn't say something that was just outrageous, Will actions was unacceptable, embarrassing and very very unprofessional. When you decide to settle your anger by Hitting and Cursing, you showed the younger generation how to handle their differences as well. Will Smith you lost your Oscar award and Chris Rock the award went to you.

