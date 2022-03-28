PA Gubernatorial Forum YouTube live stream cancelled

If you want to see the video from last week's Gubernatorial Candidate Forum held near Philadelphia, you won't be able to see it on YouTube.

MIchael Greer, President of thePA Family Institute, which hosted the forum, says he received a threatening email from YouTube saying the live stream was canceled due to disinformation, but no specific example was used.

“It said, ‘We’re taking this down and you do have the right to appeal, but if you do anything like this again, you’ll get another strike and be permanently banned from YouTube,’” Greer said.

On the NewsRadio KDKA morning show, Greer said a number of important topics was discussed among the candidates.

“The people should be able to hear everything and anything they say about any issues, so that people can make their decisions.”

The video can be viewed on PAFamily.org and will be repeated on the Pennsylvania Cable Channel, PCN, at 1:30 this afternoon.

