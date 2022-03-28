Lions QB Jared Goff has NFL's fifth highest cap hit in 2022

A year ago, Jared Goff's cap hit ranked outside the top 75 players in the NFL. This year, it will rank inside the top five.

Thanks to a contract restructure last offseason, Goff is slated to have a $31.5 million cap hit in 2022, fourth highest among active cap hits after Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill ($38.6 million), Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes ($35.8 million) and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins ($31.4 million).

Factoring in Matt Ryan's dead cap hit of $40.5 million in Atlanta, Goff comes in at No. 5 overall, one spot ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt ($31.12 million) and three spots ahead of two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers ($28.5 million).

The Lions inherited Goff's four-year, $134 million deal from the Rams last offseason and knocked his cap hit down from $25 million to $10 million in 2021 by converting a large chunk of his salary into a signing bonus. In doing so, they increased his cap hit by $5 million each of the three seasons to come and doubled his dead cap hit in 2022, ensuring a longer-term stay in Detroit.

The Lions can't feasibly move on from Goff, if they so choose, until 2023 when his dead cap hit falls to $10 million (and to $5 million in 2024). For now, the club is committed to the quarterback who has a sub-90.0 passer rating over the last three seasons, though he did excel down the stretch in 2021. And Goff is committed to the Lions , even amid the specter of Detroit drafting his successor this year or next.

"I'm happy to be here as long as I am, and I'll continue to be the best I can be," Goff said at the end of last season. "If it is here for the next 10 years, fantastic. But I'm going to keep playing the best I can, and be the best player I can this offseason moving into next year."

Goff, by the way, isn't among the NFL's top five money-makers this season. Not even close, in fact. The leader is former Lions QB Matthew Stafford, who will rake in $61.5 million in cash after signing a $160 million extension with the Rams. Buffalo's Josh Allen ($47 million), Cleveland's Deshaun Watson ($46 million), Rodgers ($42 million) and Cousins ($40 million) round out the top five. Goff ranks 12th at $26.15 million.

Goff isn't among the league's five highest-paid players in average annual salary, either. The leader in that department is Rodgers ($50 million) on the heels of his $150 million extension with the Packers, followed by Watson, Mahomes, Allen and Stafford and Dallas' Dak Prescott. Goff ranks ninth at $33.5 million.

But Goff will cost the Lions in a big way against the cap this year (and next year, and the year after that), and the Lions will hope his play warrants it.