CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 53 on Tuesday from Friday. The Wyoming Department of Health said that from Saturday through Tuesday, it received 40 reports of new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 new probable cases. At the same time, the number of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 101, leaving the state with 59 active cases. ...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 51 MINUTES AGO