Single-vehicle crash near the corner of 230th Street and Nevada Avenue leaves two dead

A police report says a 59-year-old motorist's sports car was at full acceleration when he caused a multi-vehicle wreck in North Las Vegas that killed him, his passenger and seven family members in a minivan
Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning. Officials say police responded around 3:00 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on University Blvd. under I-40. When police arrived, they found a Nissan Altima that had rolled over with multiple people inside. A press release states Albuquerque Fire Rescue arrived […]
Humboldt, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the fatal accident occurred right before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash. The responding troopers discovered that the 62-year-old driver of Chevrolet Silverado traveled left of center and struck a Ford...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — James Bergert says his late wife Joanna Rizzo never met a stranger. "She could walk into a room and it would light up," said Bergert. The couple was married for ten years and shared a love for each other and their four-legged companions. "When we...
The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
TOBYHANNA, Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash that caused the passenger to be ejected from the vehicle. Police say just before p.m. on Saturday they were called to a crash with entrapment on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna. Upon arrival, Police found 1...
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
One person was killed and another critically injured in a South Jersey crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 11 on Route 206 in Southampton, initial reports said. In addition to one fatality, a victim was being airlifted to an area...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The liquor license of a Fresno store has been revoked after state officials say an employee there sold alcohol to a minor – who went on to be involved in a DUI crash that killed a 15-year-old girl. Officials with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say the license of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Four people were killed after a minivan and a car collided head-on Wednesday in Clinton County, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at 4:54 p.m., northwest of Clinton. According to reports, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound in the 4100 block of Iowa Highway 136.
The man who reportedly followed a pregnant woman to her home following a traffic confrontation only to shoot her dead will not face any charges, court records say. The family of the pregnant library assistant who was shot dead by a motorcyclist, after he reportedly followed her home following a traffic skirmish, have expressed disbelief after Florida authorities decided against pursuing criminal charges against the bike rider.
A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
Originally published March 1
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.
April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident.
(credit: Hennepin County)
According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.
Comments / 0