ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

VIDEO: 85-year-old attacked in front of California home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gayle Ong
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRpoF_0es2arPn00

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Security camera video shows an 85-year-old being attacked right in front of his home in Daly City, California.

Salomon Hernandez was working on his front lawn when he was attacked by the stranger.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and he kicked me and he ran …”

Surveillance video captured the incident around 5:30 p.m. Friday at his house.

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” said Hernandez’s daughter, Diana Cruz.

Cruz called 911.

“Everybody saw the video, how the person just came and hit him really hard and then ran away,” Cruz said. “Why we don’t know if it’s a hate crime? Is it a hate crime against elderly?”

Daly City Police are investigating. A spokesperson with the department said officers have gone door to door throughout the neighborhood trying to find additional video of the suspect.

Hernandez suffered injuries to his arms, back, and knee.

He said a similar incident happened to him in 2020 when he was attacked outside his home.

“I don’t know why. That’s what I want to know. Who is this guy? Why did he want to put me in bed for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Kidnapped 11 years ago, this girl was found over 500 km from her home

In 2011, little Camille Chauvet vanished. She had been taken by her mother, who was later found in Switzerland at the beginning of March, according to Nice-Matin, a French magazine. Kidnapped in the Var 11 years ago, Camille was found in Switzerland. Camilla Chauvet has been found safe and sound....
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Security Camera#Streaming Video#City Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Husband of Slain Ukraine Family Says ‘Beloved’ Wife Is Still on Floor of Overflowing Morgue

The husband of Tetiana Perebyinis—whose death alongside her two children in Irpin was captured in a horrific photo by The New York Times Monday—returned to Kyiv Wednesday to bury his family. “Trying to hold on but it’s really hard,” Sergei Perebyinis posted on Facebook. “Fourth day on my feet, thousands of kilometers of road.” According to Perebyinis, funerals for his family were postponed because of the magnitude of civilian deaths in Kyiv. She is “lying in a black bag on the floor,” Perebyinis said, referring to the overwhelmed morgue where his wife is being kept. The Mercury News reports that he also claims the family dog, who could be heard barking in a video following the mortar blast that killed the family, had died too. Perebyinis was away from his family to care for his mother when Tetiana, 43, and their two children, Alise, 9, and Nikita, 18, were killed fleeing Russian attacks on the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Teacher Hospitalized After Being Attacked By 5-Year-Old Student

The incident happened last week at Pines Lakes Elementary School in Pembroke Pines in South Florida. "the incident began when two students, ages 4 and 5, started throwing things around the pre-K classroom and at the teachers, then started flipping over chairs. One of the teachers took the 5-year-old into...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy