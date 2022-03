Walt Disney World is largely “back to normal” these days following pandemic closures, but one place where that is not quite the case is the resort’s water parks. While Typhoon Lagoon is open for business once more, Blizzard Beach is currently closed, which means Disney water park fans have limited options. But last night Disney World found itself with an unscheduled water park when a significant rain storm led to the flooding of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 DAYS AGO