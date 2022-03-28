Authorities investigating shots fired incident on E. Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Monday morning....waterloojournal.com
Des Moines, IA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:09 a.m. early Monday morning....waterloojournal.com
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.https://waterloojournal.com
Comments / 0