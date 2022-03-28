ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JetBlue to expand NYC flights by 50%, will hire 5,000

By Paul Liotta
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City-based airline JetBlue announced Monday that it would be hiring 5,000 people as it expands its local flights 50%. Company and city officials made the morning announcement from a hangar at John F. Kennedy International Airport. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes...

