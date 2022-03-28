ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Candle ice: What is it and what causes pillars to form as it melts?

By Ellen Bacca, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33txnY_0es2ZqdR00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — Amanda Simon had the strangest thing happen to her ice as it melted in the warm temperatures this spring. The slab that served as an ice rink was splitting apart into long rods of ice, perpendicular to the ground.

Here’s the video:

What you are seeing here is something called “candle ice,” named after the tiny candle-like structures the ice is shaped as.

Candle ice only happens when ice is decaying. So much so that another name for it is “rotten ice.” Candle ice is exceptionally unstable and fragile, and usually forms on surfaces of water like lakes and the sea.

In this case, the ice rink likely had enough water resting on its surface that it began decaying in a similar way to that of ice on a body of water.

HOW DOES IT FORM?

Candle ice forms when the ice is ready to break down. Solar energy begins melting the ice from above, and the weakest portion of the slab is located on the boarders of the ice crystals inside the slab. Sun and water work together to erode away along these impurity lines, creating pillars from the slab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qcpl5_0es2ZqdR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IArvU_0es2ZqdR00
Side view and front view of candle ice by Amanda Simon

Candle ice is very unstable, often shattering with very little external force. While it is unsafe to walk on without solid ground below it (as seen in this instance here) it can be very fun to break apart by hand on a warm spring day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Massive Antarctic Ice Shelf Collapses, Alarming Scientists

Rarely a week goes by without there being some awful thing happening in nature that reflects the effects of climate change. Sometimes it’s salmon migration running afoul of the weather; at others, it’s allergies getting more intense. This week’s indicator is a big one — and that’s meant in the literal sense of word. Big as in “the size of New York City” big. Not just “the size of Manhattan,” which would be alarming enough on its own. The whole city. All five boroughs.
EARTH SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candle Ice#Ice Crystals#Ice Rink#Melting#Nexstar Media Inc
Outsider.com

Scientists Take Rare Look Underneath the Frozen Great Lakes

The Great Lakes have often served as a topic of investigation for researchers. However, most of the time studies take place during the warmer months. Recognizing this, scientists are now taking a rare look underneath the Great Lakes as they are frozen. ABC News reports scientists are now observing the...
SCIENCE
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Breeze

What Is This Big Boulder In The Horseshoe Falls?

I have never seen anything like this in the falls before. During my first walk of the spring season, I went to Niagara Falls to soak up the sunshine, though I did not expect to find, what appears to be, a giant rock in the middle of Horseshoe Falls. Take...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Antarctica records temperatures 40C hotter than normal

Extreme heat events are happening at both of Earth’s poles at the same time, with parts of Antarctica more than 40C warmer than average and areas of the Arctic more than 30C hotter than usual. Weather stations in Antarctica shattered records on Friday as the region neared autumn.The Concordia station was warmer than average at -12.2C. Meanwhile, the Vostok station higher up stood at -17.7C, beating its all-time record by about 15C, according to a tweet from extreme weather record tracker Maximiliano Herrera. The coastal Terra Nova Base was far above freezing at 7C.It caught officials at the National...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Alarming heat waves hit Arctic and Antarctica at the same time

Both of Earth's polar regions recently experienced unprecedented simultaneous heat waves that caused temperatures to briefly skyrocket to never-before-seen heights in some areas. While experts say such extreme temperatures cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the unusual phenomenon is nonetheless "dramatic" and "alarming." In Antarctica on Friday (March 18),...
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

A cool week with rain and storms

Clear and cold tonight with a low of 23. A hard freeze tonight, cover sensitive plants. Mostly cloudy Monday with a high of 46. A cool week overall. Wednesday in the 70s is the outlier. System in Wednesday makes for rain likely with a few thunderstorms possible. A few showers,...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Don't be fooled by spring warmth. The polar vortex will be on the move

A consistent stretch of warmth that gripped the northeastern United States through the first full day of spring Monday may have fooled many into thinking warmth is here to stay. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April. Snow may even occur on more than one occasion amid colder weather.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

Why aren't there polar bears in Antarctica?

The Arctic and Antarctica, while similar habitats in some ways, are home to very different creatures. Both poles host a variety of seal and whale species, but only the Arctic is home to Earth's largest bear, the polar bear. Polar bears (Ursus maritimus) and their tumbly cubs can be found...
ANIMALS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy