This week on Empire State Weekly, with the deadline to pass the state budget quickly approaching, Governor Hochul's public safety plan to address potential changes to bail reform laws is threatening to derail the timeline. Many lawmakers are now considering voting against the budget plan, should it include any significant changes to bail reform. According to advocacy groups and policy experts, the statistics surrounding the bail laws are showing that the current reforms are working the way they were intended.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO