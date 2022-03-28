77-year-old woman killed in Bartholomew County fire

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 93-year-old man was pronounced dead after a fire at his Washington County home on Thursday morning. Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire that killed 93-year-old John Yevcinez. His stepson said he was a Korean War veteran. (Photo Credit: KDKA) State police still haven’t determined what caused the fire. However, they did say there’s a fair amount of damage on the front porch. Investigators say they found aerosol cans on the porch but don’t believe that’s what caused the fire. The fire broke out around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday on Van Voorhis Lane in...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO