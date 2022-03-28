Diddy confirms Will Smith and Chris Rock feud over after slap: 'It's all love'

After Will Smith lost his composure and stunned the Oscar’s crowd by slapping Chris Rock across the face during last night’s live show, the pair has reportedly made nice according to Sean “ Diddy ” Combs.

Page Six reports Combs has confirmed Rock and Smith left everything in the past as they both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars bash after Sunday night’s show.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy told Page Six of the shocking live television moment. While he failed to share further details, he confirmed the pair have definitely reconciled.

“It’s all love,” he concluded “They’re brothers.”

According to a statement released to Variety by The Los Angeles Police Department, Rock has refused to file a Police report regarding the incident.

During the Oscars, 57-year-old Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being in a sequel to G.I. Jane due to her shaved head. While Smith appeared to initially laugh at the joke, Jada could be seen rolling her eyes and moments later, Will charged on stage and slapped Rock across the face. After returning to his seat Smith yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

