ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drummond, MT

Missing Drummond man found safe

KULR8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: MARCH 28 AT 1:12 P.M. Joseph Musekamp has been found and is safe Monday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). "The Undersheriff was sent to an area west of Hall after receiving a call...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Hiker missing in Six Mile Creek area found dead

A missing hiker in the Six Mile Creek area has been found dead Friday morning. Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler reports the hiker, known as Craig appeared to have not survived an encounter with a grizzly bear. Crews will continue work this afternoon to bring Craig home. “Please keep his...
PARK COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hall, MT
City
Drummond, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Hunt for missing woman as video shows hooded man ‘abduct’ her in Walmart car park

A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart car park near Reno. Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.“To me, it looked like a clear abduction,” Ms Irion’s brother Casey Valley said, according to ABC News.“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy