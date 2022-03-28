Missing Drummond man found safe

A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart car park near Reno. Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.“To me, it looked like a clear abduction,” Ms Irion’s brother Casey Valley said, according to ABC News.“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are...

