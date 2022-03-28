ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS all had surprise moments at the 2022 Oscars

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXtNa_0es2YtAz00

What a night! The 94th annual Oscars were filled with unexpected moments and surprises, along with some of the biggest names in music making appearances at the swanky award show including Lady Gaga , Megan Thee Stallion , and BTS .

Listen to Pop Now on Audacy

Lady Gaga co-presented the Best Picture award with the iconic Liza Minnelli . "You know how I love working with legends," said Gaga. "And I'm honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend." Gaga held Minnelli’s hand as they revealed the winner, Coda . Prior to announcing the award, Gaga sang a bit of “Willkommen,” the opening number to the 1972 film Cabaret starring Minnelli.

Megan Thee Stallion added her own verse to the smash hit “We Don't Talk About Bruno.” After an incredible introductory performance by the Encanto cast, the Houston rapper delivered Oscar-themed lyrics while sashaying through the audience. Megan later joined Becky G and Luis Fonsi on stage to close out the first televised performance of the song.

And then there's BTS, who made a virtual cameo with a pre-recorded segment called “Favorite Film Musical With BTS." The K-pop band showed love to Disney and Pixar films, particularly Coco and Aladdin . “I really like Aladdin ,” said J-Hope . RM even gave Will Smith a shoutout for his role in the 2019 live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin!” RM added. Jimin additionally mentioned that Coco was his personal favorite, reassuring fans that he didn't cry during the movie.

The 2022 Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday night. The star-studded show took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Piano While Delivering A Sweet Performance At The iHeartRadio Awards

After emerging from a literal oven, a flaming hot Megan Thee Stallion set the iHeartRadio Music stage on fire with a delicious performance — and her talented badonk. Spring just started, but Megan Thee Stallion kicked off Hot Girl Summer 2022 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday (Mar. 22). Megan, 27, was one of the few performers booked for the show, and she slayed the Shrine Auditorium’s stage. Megan arrived in style – actually, she showed up in a giant red oven. After emerging in a fire-engine red outfit, Megan delivered a few bars of “Megan’s Piano” from her Something For the Hotties album. She then kicked into her new hit with Dua Lipa, “Sweetest Pie.” There was everything – people getting hit in the faces with pies. Dancing. Megan even twerked on a red piano. That’s one way to play the 88 keys!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
Person
Will Smith
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Liza Minnelli
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Makes ‘Encanto’ Track ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ All the More Magical at Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Following its win for Best Animated Feature, Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was performed at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday. Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo kicked off the massive global hit, while Megan thee Stallion later joined in for a rap verse decked in sparkling yellow gold. Also onstage were Sheila E., Becky G, and Luis Fonsi.  Backstage, Encanto director Jared Bush told Rolling Stone that Megan’s appearance was a complete surprise. “I’d say they kept a lot of secrets from us,” he said. “We knew that there was going to be some version...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Willkommen
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Hypebae

Enter The Hottieverse With Megan Thee Stallion's VR Concert Experience

Megan Thee Stallion is expanding her presence to the virtual reality world with her upcoming “Enter Thee Hottieverse” concert tour. “Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Stallion said in a press release. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Link for New Single "Sweetest Pie"

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have teamed up to deliver the brand new single, “Sweetest Pie.”. Clocking in at approximately three-and-a-half minutes, the collaborative effort features production from OG Parker, Romano and Platinum Library, and also arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Dave Meyers. The collab arrives shortly after Dua Lipa kicked off her massive North American tour, which will also see Megan Thee Stallion joining her later this March to support the shows in Denver, Tulsa and Phoenix. Megan will also hold the first ever VR tour this April called “Enter Thee Hottiverse,” which was created in collaboration with AmazeVR.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Breaks Silence On Tory Lanez-Megan Thee Stallion Situation

Over the last year and a half, there has been a ton of discourse surrounding the alleged incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. Meg claims that Tory shot her in the foot, however, Tory maintains his innocence and as it stands, the two are still battling it out in court to get to the truth.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé Planning Oscars Performance Live From Dr. Dre, Eazy-E & Kendrick Lamar's Hometown

Compton, CA – Beyoncé tends to turn heads wherever she shows up, but the superstar is reportedly set to steal the spotlight at this year’s Oscars in spectacular fashion. According to Variety, Mrs. Carter has been in “deep talks” with the organizers behind the 94th Academy Awards since last week about staging an iconic performance of her King Richard song “Be Alive.”
COMPTON, CA
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dj Chose Drops "MULTI" With Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, & More

DJ Chose has been making big waves out of Houston, Texas as of late. His viral hit "Thick" was given a boost thanks to a remix from Megan Thee Stallion, and since that time, he has been making good use of this moment by collaborating with some big artists. For instance, he just released his new album called MULTI, and it is packed with some pretty massive features.
HOUSTON, TX
Audacy

Audacy

55K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy