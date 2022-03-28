Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, and BTS all had surprise moments at the 2022 Oscars

What a night! The 94th annual Oscars were filled with unexpected moments and surprises, along with some of the biggest names in music making appearances at the swanky award show including Lady Gaga , Megan Thee Stallion , and BTS .

Lady Gaga co-presented the Best Picture award with the iconic Liza Minnelli . "You know how I love working with legends," said Gaga. "And I'm honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend." Gaga held Minnelli’s hand as they revealed the winner, Coda . Prior to announcing the award, Gaga sang a bit of “Willkommen,” the opening number to the 1972 film Cabaret starring Minnelli.

Megan Thee Stallion added her own verse to the smash hit “We Don't Talk About Bruno.” After an incredible introductory performance by the Encanto cast, the Houston rapper delivered Oscar-themed lyrics while sashaying through the audience. Megan later joined Becky G and Luis Fonsi on stage to close out the first televised performance of the song.

And then there's BTS, who made a virtual cameo with a pre-recorded segment called “Favorite Film Musical With BTS." The K-pop band showed love to Disney and Pixar films, particularly Coco and Aladdin . “I really like Aladdin ,” said J-Hope . RM even gave Will Smith a shoutout for his role in the 2019 live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic. “Shout out to Will Smith, Aladdin!” RM added. Jimin additionally mentioned that Coco was his personal favorite, reassuring fans that he didn't cry during the movie.

The 2022 Oscars aired live on ABC Sunday night. The star-studded show took place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

