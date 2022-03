ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor Art Center is doing one final push to complete a $5 million expansion and equip eight art studios. Having acquired the space right next to its current 117 W. Liberty St. location, the organization has been taking steps to expand since 2013 in order to meet growing demands for more art experiences. In 2017, more than 800 people were on waitlists for art classes and camps, according to the expansion website.

