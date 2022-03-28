ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Park Service will revise livestock plan in Roosevelt park

 1 day ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service wants to revise the livestock management plan for wild horses and longhorn cattle in western North Dakota’s Theodore Roosevelt National...

The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Montana governor kills mountain lion monitored by national park staff

Montana governor Greg Gianforte chased a mountain lion up a tree with a pack of dogs, then shot and killed it.The shooting took place on US Forest Service land southwest of Emigrant, Montana in late December. The mountain lion, a five-year-old, was being monitored via GPS collar by staff biologists at Yellowstone National Park who knew it as M220. “The governor and friends tracked the lion on public lands,” Mr Gianforte’s press secretary Brooke Stroyke wrote in a statement to The Washington Post. “As the group got closer to the lion, members of the group, who have a...
ANIMALS
Sheridan Media

Wildlife Group Criticizes Wyoming Game And Fish For 30 Grizzly Kills In 2021

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is being criticized by a wildlife organization for killing 30 grizzly bears in 2021. The department released its annual grizzly bear report this week, which showed 45 bears were captured in 2021 in 49 separate incidents. Four bears were captured more than once.
WYOMING STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Door Cam

Living in Colorado, especially near the foothills in Fort Collins or in the mountains themself, you've always got to be prepared for an occasional wildlife visit like the mountain lion who growled at this Colorado homeowner's front door. (Scroll down for video) Mountain Lion Caught Growling At Front Doorbell Cam.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Flathead Beacon

3 Mountain Lions Killed on Wild Horse Island

State and tribal wildlife officials lethally removed three adult mountain lions from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake this winter, euthanizing the large cats because they had grown habituated to people and were preying on an isolated population of bighorn sheep used for herd augmentations across the West. Bears and...
ANIMALS
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Researchers Think They’ve Identified Parts of Yosemite National Park That Are Sheltered From Climate Change

Yosemite National Park and climate change is a dangerous combination, but sheltered park areas can escape the conditions. National Park Service research found areas of land in the park naturally protected from warming temperatures. According to ABC 7, the findings could help protect essential endangered plants and animals. What We...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
Miami Herald

Baby moose has to be relocated after people fed it too often in Colorado

People wouldn’t stop feeding and petting a baby moose in a Colorado town. Wildlife officials received two reports of moose sightings in Grand Lake on Friday, March 11, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported. When they arrived to monitor the moose, they saw “concerning and dangerous behavior.”. “Moose are...
ANIMALS
UPI News

Tour guide photographs rare wolverine in Yellowstone National Park

March 14 (UPI) -- A rare wolverine was photographed walking across a snowy road in Yellowstone National Park by a tour guide that came across its path. MacNeil Lyons, a former park ranger who owns the tour company Yellowstone Insight, photographed the wolverine from the window of his vehicle while leading a tour group on March 5.
ANIMALS
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Grand Teton National Park Officials Report First Grizzly Bear Out of Hibernation of 2022

Though I’m a fan of winter weather and the cold, things seem to finally be warming up for the year. On the plus side, it’s perfect camping weather. Bears seem to know it’s that time too and are beginning to emerge from their long winter slumber. Last week, Yellowstone National Park saw grizzly bears emerging from hibernation and now Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting the same.
ANIMALS

