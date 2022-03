VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — The celebration is well underway on Villanova’s campus. Students cheered their Wildcats on Saturday night as they picked up a huge 50-44 win over Houston to advance to the Final Four, and they say this team can go all the way. Nova Nation showed up strong to support the men’s basketball team battling Houston in the Elite 8. “It is electric,” sophomore Matthew Dellegrippio said. Dellegrippio is part of the campus activity team who hosted the watch party, making the most of March Madness for the first time in a few years. “After my freshman year, we couldn’t do that...

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO