ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatal pedestrian-train incident believed suicide

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON – A 47-year-old woman was struck and killed by a freight train in the City of...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
KDRV

Pedestrian killed in fatal crash identified

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The pedestrian killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Table Rock Rd. has been identified by police as 36-year old Misty Dawn Hall of Central Point. The Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team is continuing their investigation into the crash. At 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24,...
MEDFORD, OR
Daily Voice

Girl, 5, Dies In ATV Crash: PA State Police

A 5-year-old girl has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a private residence, Pennsylvania state police say. Troopers were called to an ATV accident involving a girl at the home in Beccaria Township just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 24 according to a release by the police. Police...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Kingston#Accident
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lottery winner robbed on Main Street

POUGHKEEPSIE – A man who forcibly robbed another man of lottery winnings has been arrested by the City of Poughkeepsie police. The incident occurred on Saturday and the suspect was arrested on Sunday. According to police, 54-year-old Thomas Brown robbed a man who had just cashed a winning lottery...
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

1 dead, 2 hurt after multi-vehicle crash in N.J., authorities say

A driver was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon in Passaic County, authorities said. The wreck, which happened shortly before 1 p.m., involved a Ford Escape SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Germantown Road in West Milford, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and township Police Chief James DeVore.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Residents Arrested For Selling Drugs

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – After a two-month long investigation, two residents have been arrested for storing and selling several different drugs out of their home in Seaside Heights, officials said. A joint investigation identified 22-year-old Jimmey Bryant Jr. and 18-year-old Ceeyanna Pringle, both of Seaside Heights, were using their home...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy