Indianapolis, IN

Teens break into Indiana Statehouse and damage property, police say

By Matt Adams, Courtney Crown
cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a group of teens broke into the Indiana Statehouse and damaged property over the weekend. Capitol Police received a call around 4 p.m. Sunday about the vandalism. They found four suspects, police say they were teens between the ages of 13 and 14...

