'Gentleman Jack': Anne causes a stir in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
March 28 (UPI) -- The BBC is giving a glimpse of Gentleman Jack Season 2.

The network shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Suranne Jones as Anne Lister, a 19th century British heiress who kept coded diaries detailing her lesbian relationships.

The preview shows Anne (Jones) and her wife, Anne Walker (Sophie Rundle), establish their home together at Shibden Hall in Halifax. The relationship causes a stir among some who wish to teach Anne "consequences."

Joanna Scanlan joins the cast as Anne's former lover Isabella "Tib" Norcliffe. Gemma Whelan, Lydia Leonard, Gemma Jones and Timothy West also star.

"Anne Lister's entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous," an official description reads.

HBO shared photos from Season 2 in February.

Gentleman Jack is created, written and directed by Sally Wainwright. The new season premieres April 10 on HBO and BBC One.

