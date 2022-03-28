Jerry Jones makes first comments on Amari Cooper trade

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Cowboys have been very quiet since they traded away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in a salary dump. But, that all changed today.

While speaking with reporters the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the team's decision to move off of Cooper this offseason.

“We made a decision that that allocation should be better spent," Jones said of Cooper's $20 million salary he's due to make in 2022, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News .

Jones went on to say that Cooper demonstrated that he could be a great receiver at times, "but we need to have that player if we want to allocate that much money to him," Jori Epstein of USA Today reports .

Jones' comments come after sources told 105.3 The Fan earlier this month that the team informed Cooper's representation that "he doesn't fit within their offense" before being shipped out to Cleveland for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap.

Jones was also asked about the compensation the Cowboys got in return for a player they traded away a first-round pick for just three and a half years ago.

“We made every effort to do as well as we can do with the trade," Jones said, via Gehlken .

The 27-year-old had a down year in 2021, catching 68 balls for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. But those numbers aren't all on Cooper, as quarterback Dak Prescott struggled throughout the second half of the season, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore failed to design plays to get Cooper the ball more.

But, none of that matters anymore, because that's not the way the Joneses see it, and they have $16 million in savings, an extra fifth-round pick, and one less dynamic playmaker to show for it.