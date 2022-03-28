ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Academy Responds After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at 2022 Oscars

By Starr Bowenbank
 1 day ago

The Academy has responded after the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night (March 27) left viewers with one of the most talked about moments in recent awards show history. While presenting the Academy Award for best documentary feature, Chris Rock aimed a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith , which resulted in Will Smith taking the stage and smacking Rock in the face .

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the organization tweeted. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The joke in question saw Rock poking fun at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. “Jada, I love you, G.I Jane 2 , can’t wait to see it,” the comedian said, seemingly referring to the actress’ struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith has openly talked about having the condition since 2018 in interviews and on social media.

After Smith slapped Rock, the comedian attempted to continue his initially planned banter, but the actor reiterated his point once he sat down and told Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth.”

Rock has declined to press charges against Smith for the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities noted that a lack of charges at the present time does not rule out the possibility of the comedian filing a report in the future.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said in a statement to NBC News . “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Smith later went on to accept the best actor award for playing Venus and Serena Williams’ father, Richard Williams, in King Richard . The actor was tearful during his speech , calling the Williams patriarch a “fierce defender of his family,” and took a moment to apologize to the Academy and nominees for his actions during the awards ceremony. He did not apologize to Rock.

See the Academy’s statement below:

Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Imagine Dragons’ ‘Bones’

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this month, Imagine Dragons unveiled “Bones,” which was featured in the teaser for the upcoming season of The Boys. The song debuted at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated Mar. 26, 2022. If you need a guide to follow along with Imagine Dragons’ “Bones,” find the lyrics below: Gimme, gimme, gimme some time to think I’m in the bathroom, looking at me Face in the mirror is all I need (ooh) Wait until the reaper takes my life Never gonna get me out alive I will live a thousand million lives (ooh) My patience is waning Is this entertaining? Our...
MUSIC
