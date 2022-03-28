Steamboat Days throwback

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Our ice season has come to a close as the warmer temperatures have finally arrived. My last lake event was a few days ago when I buried my ATV in slush and surface water. Thank goodness I had a front winch. A front winch can really save your bacon on the ice. I managed to get my winch line around a tree on shore which allowed me to winch my ATV onto dry land. I highly recommend all anglers to skip the final weeks of the ice season as the lakes are now heavy with slush and melting snow. Actually the ice is still around 24 inches thick which is plenty for an ATV but it's the surface slush that will no doubt hang you up. It's not worth getting stranded just for a final fishing stint.

