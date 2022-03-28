ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulkerson to retire after 22-year career as classics professor, valued administrator

fsu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel Fulkerson has spent a career focused on translation. As a professor of classics, she has spent her whole career working on interpretations of works from the ancient world. She can read seven languages and speak five “with various degrees of competence.”. And it is translation, she said,...

news.fsu.edu

WALB 10

ABAC President retires after 16 years

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - After 16 years, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) President Dr. David Bridges has decided to retire. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to Dr. Bridges on Monday. “Dr. Bridges, the University System has seen a lot of changes over the years. And I think ABAC has been...
TIFTON, GA
Daily Iowan

UI professors redefine productivity after two years of pandemic

Two years into the pandemic, University of Iowa professors are learning to redefine productivity after online and hybrid learning expanded their viewpoints on education. Eloy Barragán, associate professor of dance, worked with the challenge of space during the pandemic. He said dance courses are now in person this year after being hybrid during the 2021 school year.
COLLEGES
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M to honor retiring history professor

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are celebrating a retiring history professor’s contributions to the university’s gender studies program. After 21 years of teaching at West Texas A&M University, Jean Stunz, a history professor and the founder of the university’s gender studies program, will be honored at a symposium at 2 […]
CANYON, TX
US News and World Report

U.S. News Ranks 2023 Best Graduate Schools

People attend graduate school for all sorts of reasons: to obtain an influential, meaningful or prestigious job; to increase their knowledge and skills in a field; to boost their earning power; to facilitate a career change or a promotion; to better contribute to society or fulfill their own potential. Graduate...
CHICAGO, IL

