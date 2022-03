That’s a nope: The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday denied a motion from Democratic state lawmakers to move the May 3 primary election. Andrew Tobias writes, House Minority Leader Allison Russo and state Sen. Vernon Sykes made the request on Tuesday, citing intensifying federal litigation that looks to restore state legislative maps the Ohio Supreme Court rejected earlier this month. The court unanimously rejected the motion, and an accompanying opinion from Justice Pat Fischer, a Republican, said the court has made clear that only the legislature has the authority to move the election.

