Car and Crawfish Cruz-in to be held in Florence
FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV )- Leaders of the Crawfish Shack in Florence will host a Car and Crawfish Cruz-in on Saturday, May 21.15th Caterpillar Parade to be held in Clinton
The Cruz-in will be held at the Crawfish Shack located at 2907 U.S. 49, starting at 12:00 p.m.
Event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy cars, crawfish, beer, and more.
