ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, MS

Car and Crawfish Cruz-in to be held in Florence

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217wV0_0es2VvcY00

FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV )- Leaders of the Crawfish Shack in Florence will host a Car and Crawfish Cruz-in on Saturday, May 21.

15th Caterpillar Parade to be held in Clinton

The Cruz-in will be held at the Crawfish Shack located at 2907 U.S. 49, starting at 12:00 p.m.

Event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy cars, crawfish, beer, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police respond to Trustmark Bank break-in

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to an alarm at Trustmark Bank on Woodrow Wilson Drive on Saturday, March 26. Police said there was a large hole in a window of the bank, and Dante Dupree was found inside. Once in custody, officers said Dupree told them he broke into the bank to steal […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Car catches fire in front of Jackson shopping center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An electrical fire caused a car to burst into flames in Jackson on Friday, March 25. The Jackson Fire Department were on the scene for over an hour trying to extinguish the flame. The driver said it started when she tried to use a portable air pump to inflate a flat […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man grazed by bullet along Robinson Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a man was grazed by a bullet Friday night. The shooting started along Robinson Street, but the victim later flagged down police on Capitol Street near Names and Faces Lounge. The victims injuries are not life threatening.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Florence, MS
Sports
Clinton, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Clinton, MS
City
Florence, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week.  One […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJTV 12

Eight things to know before moving to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – You may have told someone you’ll be relocating to Mississippi, and you were met with, “Why are moving there out of all places?!” Or “There’s nothing to do there!” Well, coming from a Mississippian, you’re not crazy for deciding to breathe in the southern hospitality or to immerse yourself into a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Food Drink#The Crawfish Shack
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

2 killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a two people in Jefferson County. Investigators said the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22 on Highway 552. According to MHP, a 2011 Dodge Pickup, driven by 23-year-old Jarrius Gillespie of Columbus, and a 2011 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBTW News13

Missing Florence County man’s car found in swamp

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing Florence County man’s car was found Sunday in a swamp, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Forty-one-year-old Charlie Jernigan’s car was found Sunday afternoon in a swamp in the area of Alligator Road and U.S. 52, Joye said. The search is continuing with a helicopter. Joye later […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest man for deadly shooting on Northview Drive

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police charged a man with murder in connection to a shooting death that happened on February 13, 2022. Police said Charvonte Lamal Roby shot and killed Diantevious Martez Thompson on Northview Drive. Roby was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000. Anyone with further […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
WJTV 12

Man wanted in connection to Hattiesburg house burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who is wanted in connection to a house burglary that happened on Monday, February 14. Police said Clifton Walton Jr., 21, is wanted for questioning in a home burglary case that occurred on Ross Boulevard. Anyone with information about Walton’s location can call […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former Hattiesburg Police Chief dies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) is mourning the loss of former Police Chief Frazier Bolton. Bolton was the second Black police chief in the City of Hattiesburg. He served from 2007 to 2015. “On behalf of the Hattiesburg Police Department, we want to send out sincerest condolences to the Bolton family, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Edwards family hunkers down in storm shelter

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following the severe storm on Tuesday, March 22, people in the area began to clean in Edwards. During the storm, one family hunkered down in their storm shelter. “We’ve been watching the weather, and so it’s going to be bad, and the tornado siren also got my son Mason will get […]
EDWARDS, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy