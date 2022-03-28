Car and Crawfish Cruz-in to be held in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. ( WJTV )- Leaders of the Crawfish Shack in Florence will host a Car and Crawfish Cruz-in on Saturday, May 21.

The Cruz-in will be held at the Crawfish Shack located at 2907 U.S. 49, starting at 12:00 p.m.

Event goers will have the opportunity to enjoy cars, crawfish, beer, and more.

