ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Enter To Win Peppa Pig’s Adventure Tickets!

1051thebounce.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for your chance to win tickets to see Peppa Pig’s Adventure at The FOX Theatre on Friday, April...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arv
KSBW.com

Disney World struggling to fill 100-room, $5,000 'Star Wars' hotel

Disney World’s much-hyped “Star Wars” Galactic Starcruiser hotel, which only has 100 rooms, is not even close to selling out, Disney’s availability calendar shows. Guests who check the “start planning your voyage” page will nearly have their pick of dates through the second half of 2022. Almost every day in August, September, October, November and December is available. There are still “voyages” in June and July, too, including a number of weekends. According to the page, availability information was last updated Saturday at 11:16 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Shiny New Figment Tumbler Arrives at Disney Springs

A shiny new tumbler featuring our favorite dragon, Figment, has just landed at World of Disney in Disney Springs. The tumbler has a clear base but is reflective in the light. An image of Figment is featured flying among a pattern of stars. Below Figment, the tumbler says “One Little...
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

Delayed Rides At Disneyland Resort And Disney World Aren't Dead After All

When the Disney Parks were forced to shut down during the pandemic a lot that was planned to happen inside them changed. New attractions that were under construction were significantly delayed and others that had not yet been started were postponed. But it’s now been so long that many fully expected these attractions to be completely cancelled, but an update from Disney CEO Bob Chapek implies we could still see them eventually.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

Why Disney World And Disneyland Are In No Hurry To Reach Full Capacity

Things are very nearly back to normal at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, with almost everything that the parks opened without during the pandemic having returned in one form or another. One thing that actually hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic status, however, are the crowds. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy recently confirmed that crowds are still being limited, and it sounds like that’s going to be the case for the foreseeable future, because Disney wants it that way.
TRAVEL
Fatherly

Uh-Oh. Nobody is Booking Disney’s $5000-a-Night ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

There’s been hype surrounding the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel since it was first announced. Some of the hype has been an excitement for the immersive experience. But there’s also been a lot of backlash. And now that the hotel is officially open and the first reviews have come through, the hotel is definitely not struggling to keep up with bookings because it looks like no one is interested.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Disney Issues Statement Regarding Controversial ‘Indianettes’ Performance, Same-Sex Kiss Restored to ‘Lightyear’, Disney Pauses Private Ground Transport Reservations, and More: Daily Recap (3/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, March 18, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
99.1 WFMK

Enter To Win Tickets: Lewis Black Live @ Soaring Eagle Sat., April 23rd

Let's be honest. Lewis Black has always been off the rails. You'll just be able to see it live in Mt. Pleasant this time. The one, the only, the slightly unhinged (maybe fully), but always tells it like it is Lewis Black is on the road. It's his "Off The Rails Tour" coming to Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant on Saturday, April 23rd.
EAGLE, MI
Click2Houston.com

🔒 Insiders: Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to The Infinite VR Experience

THE INFINITE is an out-of-this-world immersive experience inspired by NASA missions and we have your chance to win 4 tickets to discover life in orbit. THE INFINITE is an extension of the virtual reality work Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space, produced by Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios. Filmed over two years and with privileged access to the International Space Station crew, this 2021 Emmy Award-winning film, four-part immersive epic brings the joys, wonders, and dangers of life in orbit up close and personal with astronauts on a mission. Space Explorers: The ISS Experience was created in collaboration with the U.S. International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory, NASA, the Canadian Space Agency, ROSCOSMOS, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy