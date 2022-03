A Pennsylvania man who travelled to Washington on Jan. 6 with a friend who claimed not to know the man’s last name has pleaded guilty to breaching the Capitol building. Carson Lucard, 27, admitted to Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday that he entered the Capitol unlawfully and without permission as scores of Donald Trump supporters forced their way inside in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO