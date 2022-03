Crews were at work this week tearing down the old 7-Eleven convenience store building on the west side of Breckenridge at the corner of U.S. Highway West 180 and FM 3099. The building is being removed to make way for a Texas Department of Transportation project to improve safety at the intersection of FM 3099 and U.S. Highway 180 West, which is in the vicinity of Walmart, Tractor Supply, and the old 7-Eleven.

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO